A Director at Koss (KOSS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Koss (KOSS), Theodore Nixon, sold shares of KOSS for $1.31M.

Following Theodore Nixon’s last KOSS Sell transaction on November 18, 2015, the stock climbed by 23.6%. This is Nixon’s first Sell trade following 18 Buy transactions.

Based on Koss’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.93 million and quarterly net profit of $508.9K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.16 million and had a GAAP net loss of $215.7K. The company has a one-year high of $127.45 and a one-year low of $0.80. KOSS’s market cap is $195 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 350.00.

The insider sentiment on Koss has been negative according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones; Bluetooth speaker; and cushions, cases, cables, and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.