A Director at Koss (KOSS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Koss (KOSS), Sweasy William Jesse, bought shares of KOSS for $20K.

This recent transaction increases Sweasy William Jesse’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $41K.

Currently, Koss has an average volume of 21.12K. The company has a one-year high of $2.81 and a one-year low of $0.80.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones; Bluetooth speaker; and cushions, cases, cables, and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.