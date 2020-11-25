A Director at Koppers Holdings (KOP) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Koppers Holdings (KOP), Xudong Feng, sold shares of KOP for $102.6K.

Following Xudong Feng’s last KOP Sell transaction on September 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Koppers Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $438 million and quarterly net profit of $75.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $434 million and had a net profit of $19.9 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.61 and a one-year low of $8.25. KOP’s market cap is $558 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.60.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Koppers Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company, which produces treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock. The Railroad and Utility Products and Services segment sells treated and untreated wood products, manufactured products and services primarily to the railroad and public utility markets. The Performance Chemicals segment engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing wood preservation chemicals and wood treatment technologies for use in the pressure treating of lumber for residential, industrial and agricultural applications. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.