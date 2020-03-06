A Director at Kohl’s (KSS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Kohl’s (KSS), Peter Boneparth, bought shares of KSS for $354K.

Following this transaction Peter Boneparth’s holding in the company was increased by 57.73% to a total of $932.7K. This is Boneparth’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

Based on Kohl’s’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.83 billion and quarterly net profit of $265 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.82 billion and had a net profit of $272 million. The company has a one-year high of $75.91 and a one-year low of $34.01. KSS’s market cap is $5.72B and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.75.

Kohl’s Corp. owns and operates family-oriented department stores. It offers exclusive brand apparel, shoes, accessories and home & beauty products through its department stores. Its stores offer apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and children; soft home products, such as sheets and pillows and house wares targeted to middle-income customers.