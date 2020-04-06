A Director at Kohl’s (KSS) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Kohl’s (KSS), Jonas Prising, bought shares of KSS for $200K.

Following this transaction Jonas Prising’s holding in the company was increased by 102.77% to a total of $407.4K.

Based on Kohl’s’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.83 billion and quarterly net profit of $265 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.82 billion and had a net profit of $272 million. The company has a one-year high of $75.92 and a one-year low of $10.90. KSS’s market cap is $1.79 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 2.60.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $37.23, reflecting a -66.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Kohl’s has been positive according to 111 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

Kohl’s Corp. owns and operates family-oriented department stores. It offers exclusive brand apparel, shoes, accessories and home & beauty products through its department stores. Its stores offer apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and children; soft home products, such as sheets and pillows and house wares targeted to middle-income customers. Its stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.