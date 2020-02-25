A Director at Kla-Tencor (KLAC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Kla-Tencor (KLAC), Edward Barnholt, sold shares of KLAC for $472.4K.

Following Edward Barnholt’s last KLAC Sell transaction on November 17, 2017, the stock climbed by 57.6%. In addition to Edward Barnholt, one other KLAC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Kla-Tencor’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion and quarterly net profit of $381 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.12 billion and had a net profit of $369 million. The company has a one-year high of $184.50 and a one-year low of $101.34. KLAC’s market cap is $24.1B and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.55.

The insider sentiment on Kla-Tencor has been negative according to 91 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors.