A Director at KKR & Co (KKR) is Selling Shares

On November 4, a Director at KKR & Co (KKR), John Hess, sold shares of KKR for $5.4M.

Following John Hess’ last KKR Sell transaction on December 01, 2011, the stock climbed by 29.8%.

Based on KKR & Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.9 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.06 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $790 million and had a net profit of $250 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.34 and a one-year low of $15.55. KKR’s market cap is $32.55 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.40.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.94, reflecting a -12.5% downside.

KKR & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities. The Private Markets line manages and sponsors a group of private equity funds that invest capital for long-term appreciation, either through controlling ownership of a company or strategic minority positions. The Public Markets line operates combined credit and hedge funds platforms. The Capital Markets line comprises of global capital markets business. It implements traditional and non-traditional capital solutions for investments or companies seeking financing. The Principal Activities line manages the firm’s assets and deploys capital to support and grow the businesses. The company was founded by Henry R. Kravis and George R. Roberts in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

