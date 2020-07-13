A Director at Kirkland’s (KIRK) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Kirkland’s (KIRK), Steven J. Collins, bought shares of KIRK for $105.6K.

This recent transaction increases Steven J. Collins’ holding in the company by 67.64% to a total of $353.3K. This is Collins’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on PRTY back in November 2018

Currently, Kirkland’s has an average volume of 633.23K. The company has a one-year high of $3.70 and a one-year low of $0.56.

The insider sentiment on Kirkland’s has been positive according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products. It also offers an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods. The company was founded by Carl T. Kirkland in 1966 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.