A Director at Kindred Biosciences is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Kindred Biosciences (KIN), Denise Bevers, exercised options to sell 515 KIN shares at $0.32 a share, for a total transaction value of $2,575.

The company has a one-year high of $11.93 and a one-year low of $3.11. Currently, Kindred Biosciences has an average volume of 185.33K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.50, reflecting a -60.0% downside.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on saving and improving the lives of pets. The company was founded by Richard Chin and Denise M. Bevers on September 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

