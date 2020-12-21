A Director at Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU), Donald Shaw, bought shares of KEQU for $20.92K.

Following this transaction Donald Shaw’s holding in the company was increased by 8.7% to a total of $255.3K. In addition to Donald Shaw, one other KEQU executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $13.88 and a one-year low of $6.96. KEQU’s market cap is $28.21 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -7.50.

The insider sentiment on Kewaunee Scientific has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures. The International segment offers products and services, including facility design, detailed engineering, construction, and project management from the planning stage through testing and commissioning of laboratories. The Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Statesville, NC.