A Director at KemPharm (KMPH) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at KemPharm (KMPH), David Tierney, bought shares of KMPH for $6,510.

Following this transaction David Tierney’s holding in the company was increased by 84.23% to a total of $18.56K. This is Tierney’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TMBR back in September 2018

Based on KemPharm’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.09 million and GAAP net loss of -$5,754,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $9.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $1.11 and a one-year low of $0.12.

Starting in November 2019, KMPH received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on KemPharm has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

KemPharm, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses in the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy. The company was founded by Christal M. M. Mickle and Travis C. Mickle on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, IA.