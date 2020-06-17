A Director at Kemper (KMPR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Kemper (KMPR), George Cochran, bought shares of KMPR for $32.48K.

This recent transaction increases George Cochran’s holding in the company by 3.59% to a total of $975.3K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $91.40 and a one-year low of $53.81. Currently, Kemper has an average volume of 337.19K. KMPR’s market cap is $4.42 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.00.

Starting in December 2019, KMPR received 8 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $80.33, reflecting a -12.1% downside. Three different firms, including JMP Securities and Piper Sandler, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Kemper has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

George Cochran’s trades have generated a 32.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance. The Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance segment sells automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance. The Life and Health Insurance segment provides financial security for loved ones, as well as financial protection from healthcare. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.