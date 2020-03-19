A Director at Kemper is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Kemper (KMPR), David Storch, exercised options to sell 12,000 KMPR shares at $27.73 a share, for a total transaction value of $865.4K. The options were close to expired and David Storch disposed stocks.

In addition to David Storch, one other KMPR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kemper’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion and quarterly net profit of $124 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.17 billion and had a net profit of $6.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $91.98 and a one-year low of $60.76. KMPR’s market cap is $4.2B and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.91.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $865.4K worth of KMPR shares and purchased $34.96K worth of KMPR shares. The insider sentiment on Kemper has been positive according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.