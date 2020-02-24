A Director at Kemet (KEM) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Kemet (KEM), Robert G. Paul, sold shares of KEM for $156.4K.

Following Robert G. Paul’s last KEM Sell transaction on February 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 8.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $27.61 and a one-year low of $15.87. Currently, Kemet has an average volume of 861.38K. KEM’s market cap is $1.52B and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.43.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold KEM with a $27.20 price target.

Robert G. Paul's trades have generated a -6.7% average return based on past transactions.

KEMET Corp. engages in the manufacture of passive electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Solid Capacitors; Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. The Solid Capacitors segment produces tantalum, aluminum, polymer, and ceramic capacitors.