A Director at Karyopharm Therapeutics is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), Barry Greene, exercised options to buy 3,030 KPTI shares at $0.03 a share, for a total transaction value of $90.

Following this transaction Barry Greene’s holding in the company was increased by 101% to a total of $99.5K. In addition to Barry Greene, 5 other KPTI executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Karyopharm Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $18.1 million and GAAP net loss of $48.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $206K and had a GAAP net loss of $58.21 million. The company has a one-year high of $29.61 and a one-year low of $4.26. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.1938.

Six different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Jefferies, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in March 2020, KPTI received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $701.7K worth of KPTI shares and purchased $90 worth of KPTI shares. The insider sentiment on Karyopharm Therapeutics has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases.

