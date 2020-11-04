A Director at KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV), Albert Cha, bought shares of KALV for $1.99M.

Following this transaction Albert Cha’s holding in the company was increased by 11.86% to a total of $19.31 million.

The company has a one-year high of $19.41 and a one-year low of $5.61. Currently, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 169.12K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.33, reflecting a -35.4% downside. Starting in December 2019, KALV received 14 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Needham and H.C. Wainwright, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors. Its product candidates are inhibitors of plasma kallikrein being developed for two indications: hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The company was founded by T. Andrew Crockett, Edward P. Feener, and Lloyd Paul Aiello and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.