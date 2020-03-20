A Director at Joint (JYNT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Joint (JYNT), Ronald Davella, sold shares of JYNT for $45.72K.

In addition to Ronald Davella, 4 other JYNT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Joint’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.88 million and quarterly net profit of $1.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.07 million and had a net profit of $834.6K. The company has a one-year high of $21.80 and a one-year low of $7.67. JYNT’s market cap is $113M and the company has a P/E ratio of 40.85.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $45.72K worth of JYNT shares and purchased $3.27M worth of JYNT shares. The insider sentiment on Joint has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.