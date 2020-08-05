A Director at Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Johnson Outdoors (JOUT), John M. Fahey, sold shares of JOUT for $167.9K.

Following John M. Fahey’s last JOUT Sell transaction on December 11, 2019, the stock climbed by 11.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $97.00 and a one-year low of $48.76. JOUT’s market cap is $886 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.70. Currently, Johnson Outdoors has an average volume of 26.47K.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. The Camping segment comprises Eureka! Consumer, commercial and military tents and accessories, sleeping bags, camping furniture and stoves and other recreational camping products; and Jetboil portable outdoor cooking systems. The Watercraft Recreation segment designs and markets canoes and kayaks, including pedal-driven and Minn Kota motor-driven kayaks, under the Ocean Kayaks and Old Town brand names for family recreation, touring, angling and tripping. The Diving segment sells and distributes the SCUBAPRO brand. The company was founded by Samuel Curtis Johnson II in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, WI.