A Director at Jacobs Engineering (J) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Jacobs Engineering (J), Linda Fayne Levinson, sold shares of J for $85.21K.

Following Linda Fayne Levinson’s last J Sell transaction on May 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.5%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Jacobs Engineering’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.43 billion and GAAP net loss of -$92,087,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.09 billion and had a net profit of $56.92 million. The company has a one-year high of $104.00 and a one-year low of $59.29. Currently, Jacobs Engineering has an average volume of 672.04K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $99.27, reflecting a -12.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Jacobs Engineering has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Linda Fayne Levinson’s trades have generated a -3.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions. Though the Critical Mission Solutions business, it provides cyber security, data analytics, software application development, enterprise and mission IT, systems integration and other technical consulting solutions to government agencies as well as selective aerospace, automotive and telecom customers. Its representative clients include national government departments/agencies in the US, Europe, United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia; state and local departments of transportation within the US; and private industry firms. The People and Places Solutions business provides end-to-end solutions for clients projects which includes connected mobility, water, smart cities, advanced manufacturing or the environment. Its clients include national, state and local government in the U.S., Europe, U.K., Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and Asia, as well as the private sector throughout the world. The company was founded by Joseph J. Jacobs in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.