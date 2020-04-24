A Director at J2 Global is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at J2 Global (JCOM), Richard Ressler, exercised options to buy 18,281 JCOM shares at $22.92 a share, for a total transaction value of $419K. The options were close to expired and Richard Ressler retained stocks.

This is Ressler’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on OCCI back in August 2019 This recent transaction increases Richard Ressler’s holding in the company by 1.58% to a total of $88.21 million.

Based on J2 Global’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $406 million and quarterly net profit of $123 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $346 million and had a net profit of $50.62 million. The company has a one-year high of $104.57 and a one-year low of $58.00. JCOM’s market cap is $3.67 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.60.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $100.89, reflecting a -24.8% downside. Seven different firms, including JMP Securities and Piper Sandler, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on J2 Global has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Richard Ressler's trades have generated a -5.7% average return based on past transactions.

J2 Global, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Business Cloud Services segment offers online fax, virtual phone system, unified communications, online backup, customer relationship management, intellectual property licensing, global network operations, and customer support. The Digital Media segment includes display and video advertising, performance marketing, web properties, and licensing activities. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F. Rieley in December 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

