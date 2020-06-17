A Director at J. C. Penney Company (JCPNQ) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at J. C. Penney Company (JCPNQ), Ronald Tysoe, sold shares of JCPNQ for $338.3K.

In addition to Ronald Tysoe, 4 other JCPNQ executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, J. C. Penney Company has an average volume of 21.02M. The company has a one-year high of $1.26 and a one-year low of $0.11.

Ronald Tysoe's trades have generated a -19.8% average return based on past transactions.

J. C. Penney Co., Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., engages in the selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and website. It offers appliances, handbags, shoes, jewelry, shoes, and clothes. The company was founded by James Cash Penney in April 1902 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

