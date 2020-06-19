A Director at J. C. Penney Company (JCPNQ) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at J. C. Penney Company (JCPNQ), Craig Owens, sold shares of JCPNQ for $73.94K.

In addition to Craig Owens, 6 other JCPNQ executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This is Owens’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on CPB back in February 2014

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, J. C. Penney Company has an average volume of 11.00M. The company has a one-year high of $1.26 and a one-year low of $0.11.

The insider sentiment on J. C. Penney Company has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

J. C. Penney Co., Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., engages in the selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and website. It offers appliances, handbags, shoes, jewelry, shoes, and clothes. The company was founded by James Cash Penney in April 1902 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Read More on JCPNQ: