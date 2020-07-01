A Director at Iteris (ITI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Iteris (ITI), Tom Thomas, bought shares of ITI for $48.7K.

Following this transaction Tom Thomas’ holding in the company was increased by 6.78% to a total of $743.6K.

Based on Iteris’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $30.9 million and quarterly net profit of $217K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.09 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.43 million. The company has a one-year high of $6.69 and a one-year low of $2.08. Currently, Iteris has an average volume of 127.80K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.83, reflecting a -46.3% downside. Starting in July 2019, ITI received 16 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including B.Riley FBR and JMP Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Tom Thomas' trades have generated a 24.7% average return based on past transactions.

Iteris, Inc. engages in the provision of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. It operates through the following segments: Roadway Sensors; Transportation Systems; and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment offers various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. The Transportation Systems segment includes transportation engineering and consulting services. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment consists of ClearAg solutions and ClearPath Weather management tools, which deliver road maintenance applications and digital agriculture platforms, respectively. The company was founded by Joel Slutzky in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.