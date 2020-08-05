A Director at Iridium Communications (IRDM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Iridium Communications (IRDM), Thomas Canfield, sold shares of IRDM for $338.3K.

Following Thomas Canfield’s last IRDM Sell transaction on August 08, 2018, the stock climbed by 8.6%. In addition to Thomas Canfield, 2 other IRDM executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $32.08 and a one-year low of $16.87. Currently, Iridium Communications has an average volume of 62.28K.

The insider sentiment on Iridium Communications has been negative according to 73 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Iridium Communications, Inc. is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, and Government. The Land Mobile business engages in the provision of mobile satellite communications services to the land mobile sector, providing handset services to areas not served or inconsistently served by existing terrestrial communications networks. The Maritime business provides broadband terminals, embedded devices and handsets. Its market space includes merchant shipping, fishing, research vessels and specialized water craft. The Aviation business provides mobile satellite communications services to the aviation sector. Its services are used in commercial and global government aviation applications, principally by corporate jets, corporate and government helicopter fleets, specialized general aviation fleets, such as medevac companies and fire suppression fleets, and high-end personal aircraft. The Government business line involves in the provision of mobile satellite communications services to the U.S. government, principally the Department of Defense. Its voice products are used for a variety of primary and backup communications solutions, including tactical operations, logistical, administrative, morale and welfare, and emergency communications. The firm’s commercial services include: Postpaid Mobile Voice and Data Satellite Communications, Prepaid Mobile Voice Satellite Communications, Iridium PTT, Broadband Data, and Machine-to-Machine services. Iridium Communications was founded on November 2, 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.