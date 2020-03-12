A Director at Ion Geophysical (IO) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Ion Geophysical (IO), James Lapeyre, bought shares of IO for $174K.

Following this transaction James Lapeyre’s holding in the company was increased by 7.01% to a total of $2.53 million. In addition to James Lapeyre, 2 other IO executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.46 and a one-year low of $1.13. Currently, Ion Geophysical has an average volume of 207.46K.

The insider sentiment on Ion Geophysical has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

James Lapeyre’s trades have generated a 8.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ION Geophysical Corp. is a technology focused company, which engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: E&P Technology and Services and E&P Operations Optimization.