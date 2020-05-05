A Director at Invesco (IVZ) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Invesco (IVZ), Robert Henrikson, bought shares of IVZ for $100.3K.

This recent transaction increases Robert Henrikson’s holding in the company by 29.67% to a total of $442.1K.

Based on Invesco’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.6 billion and quarterly net profit of $141 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.21 billion and had a net profit of $178 million. The company has a one-year high of $21.75 and a one-year low of $7.21. IVZ’s market cap is $3.67 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.80.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $8.04, reflecting a -2.7% downside.

Invesco Ltd. engages as an independent global investment management firm. It operates through Investment Management segment. The firm offers a range of single-country, regional, and global capabilities across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes, delivered through a diverse set of investment vehicles. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.