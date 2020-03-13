A Director at INTL FCStone (INTL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at INTL FCStone (INTL), Scott Branch, bought shares of INTL for $1.55M.

Following this transaction Scott Branch’s holding in the company was increased by 6.88% to a total of $35.22 million. Following Scott Branch’s last INTL Buy transaction on August 27, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.0%.

Based on INTL FCStone’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $11.25 billion and quarterly net profit of $16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.55 billion and had a net profit of $17.9 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.23 and a one-year low of $32.33. Currently, INTL FCStone has an average volume of 78.52K.

INTL FCStone, Inc. engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.