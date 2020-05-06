A Director at Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), Dawn Hudson, bought shares of IPG for $50.5K.

Following this transaction Dawn Hudson’s holding in the company was increased by 5.42% to a total of $956.2K.

The company has a one-year high of $25.21 and a one-year low of $11.64. IPG’s market cap is $6.18 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.70.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.75, reflecting a -14.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Interpublic Group of Companies has been negative according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), Constituency Management Group (CMG), and Corporate and Other. The IAN segment includes advertising and media services, as well as a comprehensive array of global communications and marketing services. The CMG segment offers events and public relations services as well as sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The Corporate and Other segment refers to the Acxiom activities. The company was founded on September 18, 1930 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

