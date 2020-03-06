A Director at Integer Holdings (ITGR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Integer Holdings (ITGR), William Summers, bought shares of ITGR for $696.6K.

This recent transaction increases William Summers’ holding in the company by 63.09% to a total of $3.96 million. Following William Summers’ last ITGR Buy transaction on September 11, 2018, the stock climbed by 6.6%.

Based on Integer Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $326 million and quarterly net profit of $11.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $304 million and had a net profit of $25.51 million. The company has a one-year high of $99.95 and a one-year low of $67.72. ITGR’s market cap is $2.98B and the company has a P/E ratio of 31.50.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.77M worth of ITGR shares and purchased $696.6K worth of ITGR shares.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in manufacturing and developing of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment include cardio and vascular; cardiac and neuromodulation; and advanced surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical.