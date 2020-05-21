A Director at Inovio Pharmaceuticals is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Simon Benito, exercised options to sell 8,750 INO shares at $4.60 a share, for a total transaction value of $139.6K. The options were close to expired and Simon Benito disposed stocks.

Following Simon Benito’s last INO Sell transaction on April 13, 2018, the stock climbed by 9.5%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.36 and a one-year low of $1.92. Currently, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 77.20M. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.16.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.67, reflecting a 13.1% upside.

Simon Benito’s trades have generated a 4.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines. Its drug candidates include SynCon immunotherapies which helps break the immune system’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and CELLECTRA delivery system which facilitates optimized cellular uptake of the SynCon immunotherapies. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

Read More on INO: