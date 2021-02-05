A Director at Inogen is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Inogen (INGN), Scott R. Greer, exercised options to buy 20,000 INGN shares at $44.84 a share, for a total transaction value of $897K.

This recent transaction increases Scott R. Greer’s holding in the company by 82% to a total of $2.95 million. Following Scott R. Greer’s last INGN Buy transaction on November 20, 2015, the stock climbed by 14.6%.

The company has a one-year high of $55.55 and a one-year low of $26.57. Currently, Inogen has an average volume of 50.22K. INGN’s market cap is $1.13 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -560.90.

Inogen, Inc . engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G2 system, and Inogen at Home. The company was founded by Alison Perry, Alison Bauerlein, Brenton Taylor and Byron Myers on November 27, 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.