A Director at Innospec (IOSP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Innospec (IOSP), Robert Paller, bought shares of IOSP for $44.96K.

Following Robert Paller’s last IOSP Buy transaction on August 09, 2010, the stock climbed by 77.2%. Following this transaction Robert Paller’s holding in the company was increased by 43.8% to a total of $906.6K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $107.85 and a one-year low of $78.00. IOSP’s market cap is $2.15B and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.31. Currently, Innospec has an average volume of 114.44K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $184.7K worth of IOSP shares and purchased $44.96K worth of IOSP shares. The insider sentiment on Innospec has been negative according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Innospec, Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.