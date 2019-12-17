A Director at Innophos Holdings (IPHS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Innophos Holdings (IPHS), John Steitz, sold shares of IPHS for $402.2K.

Following John Steitz’s last IPHS Sell transaction on February 25, 2016, the stock climbed by 9.6%.

The company has a one-year high of $37.53 and a one-year low of $22.57. IPHS’s market cap is $628.1M and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.55. Currently, Innophos Holdings has an average volume of 123.23K.

Innophos Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the production of specialty ingredients solutions for the food, health, nutrition and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Ingredients, Core Ingredients, and Co-Products and Other.