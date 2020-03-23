A Director at InnerWorkings (INWK) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at InnerWorkings (INWK), Jack Greenberg, bought shares of INWK for $96.9K.

This recent transaction increases Jack Greenberg’s holding in the company by 37.47% to a total of $318.1K. In addition to Jack Greenberg, 2 other INWK executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on InnerWorkings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $319 million and GAAP net loss of $6.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $294 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $5.81 and a one-year low of $0.87. Currently, InnerWorkings has an average volume of 126.38K.

Starting in August 2019, INWK received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

Jack Greenberg’s trades have generated a -1.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

InnerWorkings, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing execution solutions. It includes procurement of marketing materials, branded merchandise, product packaging, and retail displays. It operates through the following segment: North America, EMEA and LATAM. The North America segment includes operations in the United States, and Canada.