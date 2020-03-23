A Director at Independence Realty (IRT) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Independence Realty (IRT), William Dunkelberg, bought shares of IRT for $9,100.

Following William Dunkelberg’s last IRT Buy transaction on November 24, 2015, the stock climbed by 3.2%. This recent transaction increases William Dunkelberg’s holding in the company by 3.4% to a total of $266.8K.

Based on Independence Realty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $51.24 million and quarterly net profit of $23.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50.3 million and had a net profit of $14.58 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.85 and a one-year low of $7.44. Currently, Independence Realty has an average volume of 865.32K.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets.