A Director at Incyte is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Incyte (INCY), Paul Brooke, exercised options to buy 20,000 INCY shares at $13.34 a share, for a total transaction value of $266.8K.

Following Paul Brooke’s last INCY Buy transaction on June 06, 2018, the stock climbed by 8.8%. Following this transaction Paul Brooke’s holding in the company was increased by 8.28% to a total of $20.23 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Incyte’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $579 million and quarterly net profit of $111 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $528 million and had a net profit of $69.06 million. The company has a one-year high of $96.79 and a one-year low of $71.84. INCY’s market cap is $16.76B and the company has a P/E ratio of 37.70.

Nine different firms, including Cowen & Co. and Goldman Sachs, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $200K worth of INCY shares and purchased $275.1K worth of INCY shares. The insider sentiment on Incyte has been neutral according to 118 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A.