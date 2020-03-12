A Director at Immucell (ICCC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Immucell (ICCC), David Scott Tomsche, bought shares of ICCC for $19.69K.

Following this transaction David Scott Tomsche’s holding in the company was increased by 5.68% to a total of $367.7K.

Based on Immucell’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.63 million and GAAP net loss of $310K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.94 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.05 million. The company has a one-year high of $8.13 and a one-year low of $3.89. Currently, Immucell has an average volume of 107.36K.

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.