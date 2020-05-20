A Director at IEC Electronics (IEC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at IEC Electronics (IEC), Jeremy Nowak, bought shares of IEC for $56.78K.

This recent transaction increases Jeremy Nowak’s holding in the company by 16.66% to a total of $391.8K. Following Jeremy Nowak’s last IEC Buy transaction on May 16, 2019, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

Based on IEC Electronics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $44.17 million and quarterly net profit of $1.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.29 million and had a net profit of $670K. The company has a one-year high of $9.57 and a one-year low of $5.00. IEC’s market cap is $78.17 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.10.

Starting in August 2019, IEC received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

Jeremy Nowak's trades have generated a 11.5% average return based on past transactions.

IEC Electronics Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services to technology companies that produce products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. It delivers technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered products. The company was founded by Roger E. Main in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.