A Director at IDT (IDT) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at IDT (IDT), Judah Schorr, sold shares of IDT for $120.3K.

This is Schorr’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions. Following Judah Schorr’s last IDT Sell transaction on July 20, 2018, the stock climbed by 2.0%.

The company has a one-year high of $11.84 and a one-year low of $5.64. IDT’s market cap is $190.8M and the company has a P/E ratio of 1846.15. Currently, IDT has an average volume of 114.26K.

The insider sentiment on IDT has been negative according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

IDT Corp. is a multinational holding company, which engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services, and net2phone-UCaaS. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.