A Director at IdaCorp (IDA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at IdaCorp (IDA), Christine King, sold shares of IDA for $376.3K.

Following Christine King’s last IDA Sell transaction on June 15, 2018, the stock climbed by 23.0%.

The company has a one-year high of $114.01 and a one-year low of $95.93. IDA’s market cap is $5.42B and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.35. Currently, IdaCorp has an average volume of 235.73K.

IDACORP, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other.