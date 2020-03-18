A Director at IdaCorp (IDA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at IdaCorp (IDA), Richard Dahl, bought shares of IDA for $32.9K.

Following Richard Dahl’s last IDA Buy transaction on June 24, 2015, the stock climbed by 44.6%. This is Dahl’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on DIN back in May 2018

The company has a one-year high of $114.01 and a one-year low of $80.73. IDA’s market cap is $4.76B and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.48. Currently, IdaCorp has an average volume of 280.23K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $376.3K worth of IDA shares and purchased $32.9K worth of IDA shares. The insider sentiment on IdaCorp has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

IDACORP, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other.