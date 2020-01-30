A Director at Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Huntington Bancshares (HBAN), Richard Neu, bought shares of HBAN for $79.76K.

Following this transaction Richard Neu’s holding in the company was increased by 1.74% to a total of $4.66 million.

Based on Huntington Bancshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.38 billion and quarterly net profit of $317 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.38 billion and had a net profit of $334 million. HBAN’s market cap is $13.87B and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.69. The company has a one-year high of $15.63 and a one-year low of $12.15.

The insider sentiment on Huntington Bancshares has been negative according to 128 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.