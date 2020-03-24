A Director at Hunt Companies Finance (HCFT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Hunt Companies Finance (HCFT), Walter Keenan, bought shares of HCFT for $3,753.

This recent transaction increases Walter Keenan’s holding in the company by 13.84% to a total of $31.54K. In addition to Walter Keenan, 4 other HCFT executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Hunt Companies Finance has an average volume of 76.11K. HCFT’s market cap is $35.41M and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.11. The company has a one-year high of $3.62 and a one-year low of $1.07.

Walter Keenan's trades have generated a -11.3% average return based on past transactions.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other mortgage related investments. Its objective is to attract long-term risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders.

