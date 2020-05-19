A Director at Hunt Companies Finance (HCFT) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Hunt Companies Finance (HCFT), William Houlihan, bought shares of HCFT for $3,960.

This recent transaction increases William Houlihan’s holding in the company by 3.26% to a total of $124.1K. Following William Houlihan’s last HCFT Buy transaction on March 23, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.8%.

HCFT’s market cap is $48.88 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.70. Currently, Hunt Companies Finance has an average volume of 253.35K. The company has a one-year high of $3.50 and a one-year low of $0.86.

The insider sentiment on Hunt Companies Finance has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other mortgage related investments. Its objective is to attract long-term risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.