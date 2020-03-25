A Director at Humana (HUM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Humana (HUM), David Ky Jones, sold shares of HUM for $1.49M.

In addition to David Ky Jones, one other HUM executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Humana’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.3 billion and quarterly net profit of $512 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.17 billion and had a net profit of $355 million. The company has a one-year high of $385.00 and a one-year low of $208.25. HUM’s market cap is $28.33 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.50.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.49M worth of HUM shares and purchased $434.1K worth of HUM shares. The insider sentiment on Humana has been positive according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Humana Inc. engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services.. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts. The Group and Specialty segment contains employer group fully-insured commercial medical products and specialty health insurance benefits marketed to individuals and groups, including dental, vision, military services and other supplemental health & voluntary insurance benefits. The Healthcare Services segment offer services such as pharmacy solutions, provider services, clinical care, predictive modeling and informatics services to other Humana businesses, as well as external health plan members, external health plans, and other employers. The company was founded by David A. Jones, Sr. and Wendell Cherry in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

