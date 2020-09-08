A Director at H&R Block (HRB) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at H&R Block (HRB), Robert Gerard, bought shares of HRB for $181.9K.

This recent transaction increases Robert Gerard’s holding in the company by 5.91% to a total of $3.26 million. In addition to Robert Gerard, one other HRB executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on H&R Block’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $601 million and quarterly net profit of $91.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $150 million and had a GAAP net loss of $150 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.44 and a one-year low of $11.29. HRB’s market cap is $2.92 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.90.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.20, reflecting a -16.1% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold HRB with a $17.00 price target.

H&R Block, Inc. engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. It offers assisted and do-it-yourself tax return preparation solutions through multiple channels and distribute the H&R block-branded financial products and services, including those of its financial partners, to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

