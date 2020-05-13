A Director at Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Host Hotels & Resorts (HST), Sheila Colleen Bair, bought shares of HST for $10.15K.

Following this transaction Sheila Colleen Bair’s holding in the company was increased by 100% to a total of $9,830.

The company has a one-year high of $19.47 and a one-year low of $7.86. HST’s market cap is $6.93 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.00. Currently, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average volume of 20.34M.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.96, reflecting a -25.3% downside. Eight different firms, including Jefferies and BTIG, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in April 2020, HST received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.