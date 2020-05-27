A Director at Hologic (HOLX) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Hologic (HOLX), Sally Crawford, sold shares of HOLX for $1.66M.

Following Sally Crawford’s last HOLX Sell transaction on March 13, 2015, the stock climbed by 18.8%. In addition to Sally Crawford, one other HOLX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $55.25 and a one-year low of $26.49. HOLX’s market cap is $13.51 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 31.10.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.10, reflecting a -3.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Hologic has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Hologic, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following business segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a broad portfolio of breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital mammography systems, computer-aided detection, for mammography and minimally invasive breast biopsy devices, breast biopsy site markers, and breast biopsy guidance systems. The Diagnostics segment comprises Aptima family of Assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction techonolgy, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection assay and dual kinetic assat technologies, instrumentation, and Invader Chemistry Platform. The Medical Aesthetics segment offers SculpSure; PicoSure, MedLite, and RevLite; and MonaLisa Touch. The GYN Surgical segment encompasses the NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System and the MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System. The Skeletal Health segment covers the discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometry system, an ultrasound-based osteoporosis assessment product, and Fluoroscan mini C-arm imaging products. The company was founded by S. David Ellenbogen and Jay A. Stein in 1986 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.