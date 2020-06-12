A Director at Hilltop Holdings (HTH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Hilltop Holdings (HTH), Hill Feinberg, sold shares of HTH for $258.3K.

Following Hill Feinberg’s last HTH Sell transaction on March 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.7%. In addition to Hill Feinberg, one other HTH executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hilltop Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $382 million and quarterly net profit of $49.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $324 million and had a net profit of $38.79 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.28 and a one-year low of $11.05. Currently, Hilltop Holdings has an average volume of 485.04K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $258.3K worth of HTH shares and purchased $75.5K worth of HTH shares. The insider sentiment on Hilltop Holdings has been neutral according to 73 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending. The Mortgage Origination segment, through the Bank’s subsidiary, PrimeLending, handles loan processing, underwriting and closings in-house. The Insurance segment operates through NLC, which provides fire and limited homeowners insurance for low value dwellings and manufactured homes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.