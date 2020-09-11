A Director at Hibbett Sports is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Hibbett Sports (HIBB), Terrance Finley, exercised options to sell 5,000 HIBB shares at $31.26 a share, for a total transaction value of $186.6K.

Following Terrance Finley’s last HIBB Sell transaction on September 02, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.5%. In addition to Terrance Finley, one other HIBB executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Hibbett Sports’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $442 million and quarterly net profit of $40.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $252 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.78 million. The company has a one-year high of $38.34 and a one-year low of $7.33. Currently, Hibbett Sports has an average volume of 561.49K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.00, reflecting a 17.1% upside.

The insider sentiment on Hibbett Sports has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Terrance Finley’s trades have generated a 7.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. engages in the provision of sporting goods business. It features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. Its shopping channel includes store locations, and websites or apps. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

